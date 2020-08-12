NBA Mandates Players Must Prove ‘Long-Standing Relationships’ With Anyone Entering The Bubble

The NBA has released the rules for guests entering the bubble, and it sounds like casual contacts will be kept far away.

According to ESPN, players must prove “long-standing relationships” with anyone entering the bubble to see them starting Aug. 31 in Orlando at Disney. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

ESPN story on The Bubble restrictions for player guests, including “any individual the player has not previously met in person … or known only through social media.” https://t.co/eSa7eqviiw — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) August 12, 2020

Obviously, this won’t be a problem for family and close friends. However, for those of you who can’t read between the lines, it means women who players want to be around but don’t know well will be kept out.

In fact, the exact line in the memo refers to people “known by the player only through social media or an intermediary.”

Looks like the Instagram models aren’t coming into the bubble! What a shame!

Say whatever you want about the NBA, but the league clearly understands the biggest threat to player safety when it comes to coronavirus.

For college and pro sports, I’ve argued women are the biggest cause for concern. Do you know what athletes like and can easily get? Sex.

As somebody who grew up in the world of sports and have seen it firsthand at the highest levels, what happens would shock most people reading this.

The last thing the NBA needs is for players getting coronavirus because of a quick hookup, and it sounds like they just ended that concern in the bubble.

Adam Silver might have a lot to criticize, but he’s right on with this one.