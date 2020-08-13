AMC Theaters To Open Doors First Time During Pandemic With 15-Cent Ticket First Day

AMC Theaters definitely got everyone’s attention Thursday when it announced it was opening its doors for the first time since the pandemic hit with 15-cent ticket prices.

“We are excited to share we will open more than 100 U.S. locations on Thursday, 8/20,” AMC announced on Thursday on Twitter. The post was noted by the “Today” show. (RELATED: AMC Switches To Policy Requiring Masks After Saying It Didn’t Want To Be ‘Political’)

“Another 300 will open during the following 2 weeks and the remainder will open only after authorized to do so by state and local officials,” the statement added. “Check for your theatre now.” (RELATED: NBA Season Suspended After Player Tests Positive For Coronavirus)

A statement on the theater’s website explained that it would be offering a special on that first day the doors open with “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

“Celebrate a century of movies at AMC with 15¢+tax tickets to any movie on Thursday, August 20,” the message read. “Hurry – get your tickets online now before they sell out!”

Another promotion for the Welcome Back to Movies event is that the company will be offering, for a limited time, favorite snacks like popcorn and drinks for just $5.

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther,” “Back to the Future” and “Grease.” Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

The theater chain has already reopened its doors in several locations internationally, but the theaters have remained closed since March in the United States when the pandemic shut everything down. The website noted the movie houses will be adhering to social distancing rules like face mask wearing and operating under reduced capacity.

Regal Cinemas, the second largest theater chain, plans to finally reopen doors in several locations across the U.S. on August 21.