AMC Switches To Policy Requiring Masks After Saying It Didn’t Want To Be ‘Political’

AMC theaters has reversed course and changed a recent policy that didn’t require guests to wear masks upon reopening.

Guests will now be required to wear a mask, according to a report published Friday by CBS News.

AMC Theaters, who first said customers didn’t have to wear masks so it could avoid “political controversy,” will now require customers to wear masks after political controversy https://t.co/oXVkyh0gQJ — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) June 19, 2020



AMC CEO and President Adam Aron said the company didn’t want to be a part of a “political controversy.”

“We did not want to be drawn into a political controversy,” Aron told Variety on Thursday. “We thought it might be counterproductive if we forced mask wearing on those people who believe strongly that it is not necessary.” (RELATED: AMC Suffers Quarterly Of $2.17 Billion During The Coronavirus Pandemic)

“We think that the vast majority of AMC guests will be wearing masks,” he continued. “When I go to an AMC feature, I will certainly be wearing a mask and leading by example.”

Aron claimed the theaters remained closed until it could figure out how to open “safely.”

“We didn’t rush to reopen,” Aron also told the outlet. “There were some jurisdictions in some states, such as Georgia and Texas, that allowed people to reopen theaters in mid-May. We opted to remain closed, so we could give the country time to get a better handle on coronavirus. We wanted to use this time to figure out how best to open and how to do so safely.”

Canadian theater Cineplex announced masks would not be required by attendees.

“Taking the lead from public health authorities and provincial guidelines, we are not requiring guests to wear masks, but they are welcome to do so if they wish,” the company said in a statement to The Hollywood Reporter.