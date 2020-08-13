Texas Governor Greg Abbott Says It Looks Like College Football Will Happen

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott believes football will happen in the fall.

With the ACC, Big 12 and SEC all preparing to play during the coronavirus pandemic, everyone is hoping they’re able to get the job done. Texas has several major college football teams, and Abbott expects them to be out on the gridiron. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sam Ehlinger (@sehlinger) on Aug 7, 2020 at 5:02pm PDT

“That’s the way that it’s looking right now,” Abbott told Clay Travis when asked if he thought college football would happen.

Abbott noted that the most important “perspective” to take into account is the players. You can listen to his full interview below.

Thank you, Governor Abbott! We need every voice possible coming out in support of college football. We need leaders stepping up.

Granted, Abbott was a shade more reserved than some other leaders have been, but it’s pretty clear from that interview that he wants football to happen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Texas Football (@texasfootball) on Aug 12, 2020 at 6:25pm PDT

It’s not hard to understand why. People in Texas are obsessed with football, and I say that in the best way possible.

As Abbott pointed out, we’re talking about the state that is the home of “Friday Night Lights.” It’s not a sport to people there.

It’s a way of life. They expect football to happen, and it sounds like it will.

Let’s hope the football season happens without any problems in Texas. That’d be a great sign for things to come in America. It’s time to play football, and I expect Texas to play a huge role in that process!