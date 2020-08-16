Boston College’s Football Program Has Had Only 1 Coronavirus Case After 792 Tests

Boston College has done an amazing job of handling coronavirus.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Eagles have only had one case of coronavirus within the football program after 792 tests. That’s an outstanding job of keeping everyone safe. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Boston College overall to date has conducted 792 COVID tests to football student-athletes, coaches & staff w/only 1 positive test — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 14, 2020

News like this should be spread as far as possible. We’ve been told by some athletic conferences that it’s too dangerous to play football.

We’ve been told that we can’t play football during the coronavirus because there’s no way to keep everyone safe.

That’s what we’ve been told and that’s why the Big 10 packed it in.

Yet, Boston College has literally had no issues other than one case after 792 tests! That doesn’t exactly add up with the narrative of football needing to be over.

Hopefully, more and more programs get the job done like Boston College has. Clearly, the Eagles have their stuff figured out.

We need football, and Boston College is doing their part to make it happen.