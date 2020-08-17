Kim Kardashian Working To Free Rapper C-Murder From Life In Prison

TV personality Kim Kardashian announced Sunday she was working to free rapper C-Murder from life in prison.

C-Murder, whose real name is Corey Miller, was sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of shooting and killing a 16-year-old boy back in 2002, according to tweets shared by Kardashian.

#FreeCoreyMiller On January 18, 2002 a tragedy occurred when a young man was killed. The next day Corey Miller was arrested for the murder. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) August 16, 2020

“The jury convicted Corey 10-2 and he was sentenced him to life in prison,” Kardashian tweeted. “If his trial was today, the jury would have had to be unanimous for him to be convicted.”

“Since his trial, witnesses have recanted, new evidence of his potential innocence has come to light, and there are claims of jurors being pressured into voting to convict,” she added. “True justice for the young man requires that the person who actually killed him be held responsible and that Corey Miller he returned home to his kids.” (RELATED: Kim Kardashian Working To Free Convicted Murderer Kevin Keith)

Kim Kardashian wants to help free incarcerated rapper Corey “C-Murder” Miller, who was sentenced to life for gunning down a 16-year-old fan during a brawl in 2002 in Harvey. https://t.co/NpF3WfcQ5Q — NOLA.com (@NOLAnews) August 17, 2020

Kardashian clarified that she just wants to “help find the truth.”

“My heart goes out to the family of Steve Thomas,” I can only imagine how hard this is and my intention is never to open up this painful wound but to help find the truth behind this tragedy.

Miller was convicted of shooting and killing Steve Thomas at a club in Louisiana. He was sentenced to life in prison on August 14, 2009 and has been serving out his sentence at the Louisiana State Penitentiary.

Miller, now 49, and his family have maintained that he is innocent.