Report: ‘Anonymous’ Author Predicts Doomsday If Trump Reelected

The writer colloquially known as “Anonymous,” who claims to be a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration, is reportedly predicting catastrophe for the U.S. if Trump is reelected in November.

A paperback edition of the book “A Warning” is out Tuesday containing a new preface by the author, who has already depicted the president as a dangerous, scatter-brained executive who cannot manage more than one crisis at a time. An advance copy of the book was obtained by Politico and reported on Monday.

The author suggests four more years of Trump will leave America like a lost civilization, “consigned to the annals of myth and history,” according to Politico. (RELATED: Five Key Questions About The New York Times’ Anonymous ‘Senior Official’)

The result will, according to the author, be “a continued downward slide into social acrimony, with the United States fading into the background of a world stage it once commanded, to say nothing of the damage to our democratic institutions.”

“Anonymous” initially expressed his or her objections to the Trump presidency in a op-ed published in The New York Times in 2018 after being submitted by a third party. The column was followed up with a book the following year.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham described the book as “a work of fiction” and its author as a “coward.”

In the new preface, the author does not specifically pitch a Joe Biden presidency but leaves little other choice.(RELATED: ‘Anonymous’ Author Issues Warning To Trump: He ‘Will Hear From Me’ Before Election)

“Character must determine our vote, for it will determine the course of our nation,” the author writes, according to Politico. “There should be no higher criterion to voters in this election — not sentiment or circumstance, not personality or political ideology, not egos or economics.”

“Anonymous” also urges others who have worked or continue to work for the Trump administration to rebuke the president in this “season of candor.”

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration Department of Homeland Security official, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Monday.