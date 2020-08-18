Politics

Report: ‘Anonymous’ Author Predicts Doomsday If Trump Reelected

President Trump Holds A News Conference At The White House

Alex Wong/Getty Images

David Krayden Ottawa Bureau Chief
Font Size:

The writer colloquially known as “Anonymous,” who claims to be a senior official in President Donald Trump’s administration, is reportedly predicting catastrophe for the U.S. if Trump is reelected in November.

A paperback edition of the book “A Warning” is out Tuesday containing a new preface by the author, who has already depicted the president as a dangerous, scatter-brained executive who cannot manage more than one crisis at a time. An advance copy of the book was obtained by Politico and reported on Monday.

WASHINGTON, DC - AUGUST 13: U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House August 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on a range of topics including his announcement earlier in the day of a new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump speaks during a briefing at the White House August 13, 2020 in Washington, DC. Trump spoke on a range of topics including his announcement earlier in the day of a new peace deal between Israel and the United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

The author suggests four more years of Trump will leave America like a lost civilization, “consigned to the annals of myth and history,” according to Politico. (RELATED: Five Key Questions About The New York Times’ Anonymous ‘Senior Official’)

The result will, according to the author, be “a continued downward slide into social acrimony, with the United States fading into the background of a world stage it once commanded, to say nothing of the damage to our democratic institutions.”

“Anonymous” initially expressed his or her objections to the Trump presidency in a op-ed published in The New York Times in 2018 after being submitted by a third party. The column was followed up with a book the following year.

Former White House press secretary Stephanie Grisham described the book as “a work of fiction” and its author as a “coward.”

In the new preface, the author does not specifically pitch a Joe Biden presidency but leaves little other choice.(RELATED: ‘Anonymous’ Author Issues Warning To Trump: He ‘Will Hear From Me’ Before Election)

WILMINGTON, DE - AUGUST 12: Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrive to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on August 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Presumptive Democratic presidential nominee former Vice President Joe Biden and his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) arrive to deliver remarks at the Alexis Dupont High School on Aug. 12, 2020 in Wilmington, Delaware. Harris is the first Black woman and first person of Indian descent to be a presumptive nominee on a presidential ticket by a major party in U.S. history. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

Character must determine our vote, for it will determine the course of our nation,” the author writes, according to Politico. “There should be no higher criterion to voters in this election — not sentiment or circumstance, not personality or political ideology, not egos or economics.”

“Anonymous” also urges others who have worked or continue to work for the Trump administration to rebuke the president in this “season of candor.”

Miles Taylor, a former Trump administration Department of Homeland Security official, endorsed former Vice President Joe Biden for president Monday.