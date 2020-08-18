Kansas State Preparing For 25% Capacity At Home Football Games, Fans Will Have To Wear Masks

The Kansas State Wildcats plan on having fans at home football games in the fall.

According to Brett McMurphy, the Wildcats are planning on having 25% capacity at Bill Snyder Family Stadium during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Fans will be required to wear masks.

Kansas State will have about 25 percent capacity this fall for home football games & fans required to wear face coverings — Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) August 17, 2020

It’s truly mind-boggling to see how different colleges are handling the coronavirus pandemic. The Big 10 has completely canceled football.

At the same time, we have Kansas State, which is a middle of the pack Big 12 program, preparing to let in fans.

There’s literally no consistency at all. There is no consistency at all when it comes to whether or not it’s safe to play football or safe for fans.

Obviously, I think it’s safe as all hell to play football, and I’ve been arguing that for months and months.

As for fans, I honestly don’t know if having fans is a smart idea. What I do know is that I want KSU and every other program to at least try.

Given the fact that the Badgers aren’t playing this season, I’m not going to a game anyway. However, I still want other teams to have a good time!

Let’s hope Kansas State is able to pull it off. I’d love to see it.