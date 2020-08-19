‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Sadie Robertson Opens Up About How Her Husband Stuck Up For Her In Vulnerable Situation

“Duck Dynasty” star Sadie Robertson opened up about a recent time when her husband stuck up for her in a vulnerable situation.

“HUGE LOVE,” the 23-year-old captioned her post on Instagram. The post was noted by Fox News in a piece published Wednesday. (RELATED: A&E Reverses Suspension Of ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star)

“Let me tell you girls, wait for the guy that you don’t have to stand up to, but that stands up for you,” she added. She then praised husband Christian Huff and explained what happened at a recent speaking event when two guys in the room started laughing at her. (RELATED: Sadie Robertson Comes Out At Texas A&M Fan, Still Hanging With Aggies Star Quarterback [Photo])

“Long story short, I was speaking the other night and sharing a story of a time a guy really hurt me,” Sadie explained. “When I was sharing the story I started to cry because it was the first time i had ever shared this detail of what happened publicly. Then all of the sudden two guys in the room started to laugh as I was sharing the story.”

“I called them out by saying – ‘you laugh, but it’s these kind of things that ruins a girl,'” she added. “I quickly realized I wasn’t the only one who stood up for myself. This husband of mine took them outside, and no, did not hit them, but called them to be better men.”

Robertson went on to explain that Huff “called them to maturity and to greatness. There are both types of guys and girls out there, and every guy and girl has the opportunity to mature and be better. Let’s not just bash people, but teach them. Let’s not just cancel people, but enlighten them.”

She said her husband would be the first “to tell you he used to be like those two guys, but Jesus called him to greater and He rose to the call. You can too.”

As previously reported, Sadie and Christian made headlines in November when the two tied the knot at a private ceremony on her family farm in Louisiana.