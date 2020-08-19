Trump Says Goodyear Tires Will Be Removed From Presidential Limousine, Doubles Down On Boycott

President Donald Trump said that he would “swap out” Goodyear tires from his presidential limousine nicknamed “The Beast” after earlier calling for the company to be boycotted.

“On the Goodyear issue, you ride on Goodyear tires in the presidential limousine. If there were an alternative, you want those tires swapped out?” asked Fox News White House correspondent John Roberts during a Wednesday press conference. (RELATED: Trump Formally Orders Iran Nuclear Deal ‘Snapback’ — Instructs Pompeo To Ask UN To Restore All Sanctions)

Trump responded, “Yeah, I would do that. I would swap them out based on what I heard. We’ll see what happens. Look. you’re going to have lot of people not wanting to buy that product anymore. They’ll buy it from a competitor — made in the USA, too.”

Trump called for a boycott of Goodyear tires earlier on Wednesday after the company had supposedly banned employees from wearing “Make America Great Again” hats. “Don’t buy GOODYEAR TIRES – They announced a BAN ON MAGA HATS. Get better tires for far less! (This is what the Radical Left Democrats do. Two can play the same game, and we have to start playing it now!)”

The “ban on MAGA hats” the president referred to reportedly originates from a Goodyear training slideshow in Topeka, Kanas, that said “Black Lives Matter” was “acceptable” clothing while “Blue Lives Matter” and “MAGA Attire” was not acceptable.

Goodyear later came out with a statement declaring, “the visual in question was not created or distributed by Goodyear corporate” adding the company has “always wholeheartedly supported both equality and law enforcement and will continue to do so.”