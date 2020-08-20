Burgess Owens Says ‘BLM Inc. Is Nothing But A Marxist Organization’

Former NFL star and GOP House candidate Burgess Owens called Black Lives Matter (BLM) a “Marxist organization” during a Thursday night appearance on Fox News’ “The Story.”

Anchor Martha MacCallum asked Owens, who recently won a GOP House primary in Utah, to react to a video of Chicago BLM organizer Ariel Atkins condoning looting as “reparations.”

“We are at a very clear crossroads in our country,” Owens said.

WATCH:

“We have one vision that says we the people are empowered by education and we will give that power to the people and the other side is they want to empower themselves by stealing our education, stealing our history,” he continued. “Which should not be a surprise, and for those who can go to Google, you’ll find out that BLM inc. is nothing but a Marxist organization.”

“They hate God, they hate the family unit, the nuclear family, and they hate capitalism, so of course they are going to feel this way,” said Owens before referencing the “mayhem and death” going on in major U.S. cities along with “black business owners going out of business and black people being killed in the streets of Chicago.”

“Our country needs to stand up, and the black community needs to have people that understand our history and do not feel sorry for us, but give us an opportunity to go out there and live our life, liberty and pursuit of happiness like everybody else,” he said.

The GOP congressional candidate called antifa “cowards and bullies” who “destroy everything they touch including the black community.” (RELATED: Martha MacCallum’s Interview With BLM Chair Goes Off The Rails When He Refuses To Answer Question About Looting)

“We need to fight for our country against these Marxists and these bullies and cowards that are destroying everything they touch,” he said. “We can’t stand by and let this happen.”