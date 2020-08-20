Actor Dax Shepard Breaks Bones During Motorcycle Accident

Actor Dax Shepard broke multiple bones during a recent motorcycle accident.

Shepard opened up about his injuries during Monday’s episode of his “Armchair Expert” podcast.

“I was passing six guys on Sonoma Raceway on a motorcycle and I was braking very, very hard — hard enough that the back wheel was off the ground for a good 100 yards,” Shepard said during the podcast.

“I was totally to blame,” he added. “I thought I would be able to slide in between, but someone turned in and I was already under full brake and I couldn’t go anywhere.”

Shepard revealed he went over the front of his motorcycle after hitting the bumper of another motorcycle. He got back on the bike after the accident and didn’t get medical attention until the next day. (RELATED: Kristen Bell Opened Up About Her Marriage To Dax Shepard, Admitted It’s Anything But Perfect: ‘We Do Go To Therapy’)

He spent seven hours at the hospital before being told he had broken multiple bones.

“The final tally was four broken ribs, the clavicle’s broken in three places, and I need surgery,”

Shepard shared a picture of his bruises on his Instagram account.

“Thank you Armcherries for all the well wishes and concern,” he captioned a photo of his injuries on Instagram. “I’m in one piece and spirits are high 🙂 Sorry for causing concern.”