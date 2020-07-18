Mississippi State Football Coach Mike Leach Gives Awesome Interview About His Childhood Dreams

Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach is already in prime form ahead of the season starting.

Leach gave an interview about his childhood aspirations, and it’s exactly as good as you’d expect it to be.

He also gave his thoughts on “Batman” and “Daniel Boone” being on TV at the same time. Watch him break it all down below. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

“I’d go dig stuff up.” Yeah, we’re going to need to print that one out and slap it up on a poster because that’s a hell of a quote.

Mike Leach is honestly such a funny guy. Imagine Nick Saban or Urban Meyer ever talking about how they’d “go dig stuff up” as a kid.

That would never happen, but Leach doesn’t even hesitate to keep it real. I could listen to him talk all day long without ever getting bored.

Mike Leach had to be an absolute terror as a little kid. The dude is a legit genius, and he apparently just ran around digging stuff up and watching “Daniel Boone.”

If I don’t have a couple beers with Mike Leach before I die, then this life of mine was a complete failure.

I need to get into that man’s head ASAP.

If Leach is this good with weeks to go until the season starts, I can’t wait to see what he’s like once the Bulldogs get things rolling.

It’s going to be a very fun year in Starkville!