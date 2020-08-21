Florida Man Arrested After Trying To Cash In Stolen Lottery Ticket At Same Store He Swiped It From, Police Say

A Florida man who allegedly stole lottery tickets from a Tampa convenience store was arrested on Tuesday after he tried to cash one in at the same business that he swiped them from, according to authorities.

Herbert McClellan, 27, purportedly reached over a gas station counter and nabbed 13 lottery tickets while the store clerk was preoccupied, according to Fox 13. The 27-year-old went to cash in one of the stolen scratch-offs at the same Speedway gas station hours later after he discovered a $30 winner, the local outlet reported.

Police were called soon after the Florida man attempted to claim his prize, and McClellan was taken to jail, according to a tweet from Clearwater Police. “So much for being lucky at the lottery,” the department wrote.

So much for being lucky at the lottery. Herbert McClellan stole 13 scratch-off tickets from a convenience store and immediately tried to see if any were winners. When one was a $30 winner, he went back to the same store to cash it in. Officers were called, and he’s in jail now. pic.twitter.com/H8wiLgebJx — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) August 20, 2020



The tickets were worth a little over $100, Fox 13 reported. (RELATED: ‘You Got Two Seconds Before I Shoot You’: Florida Man Shoots Burger King Employee Over Wait)

McClellan has been charged with petit theft and his bond has been set at 12,000, according to the local outlet.

