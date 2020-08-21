Tim McGraw Says It Feels Like He’s Been Married To Wife Faith Hill For ’82 Years’

Tim McGraw hilariously trolled his superstar singer wife Faith Hill when he made a comment about how long if feels like they have been married.

The 53-year-old country singer was asked about his upcoming wedding anniversary to Hill and he explained it's been 24 years in October, "which we figure in our industry, it's like 82 years," per E! News in a piece published Thursday.

"It's kind of like dog years, you have to count each year as seven," he jokingly added.

Tim McGraw Jokes That He’s Been Married to Faith Hill for What Feels Like ’82 Years’​ https://t.co/wWEpXwnF4m — People (@people) August 21, 2020

The comments came just ahead of McGraw’s first album drop in five years titled, “Here on Earth.”

At one point, the “It’s Your Love” hitmaker talked about how he, Faith and their three adult daughters have been passing the time during the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our date nights have really been cool for the last four weeks …we’ve had my three daughters in,” Tim shared of of Gracie, 23, Maggie, 22, and Audrey, 18. “Everyone was tested and cleared and we came up on the hill here at the house and we never left.

“We sat outside, we set up tables outside, we played games, we watched movies,” he added. “And we had a great time just hanging out.”

McGraw continued, “I mean, it was probably one of the most special times we’ve had as a family in a long, long time. And despite all the craziness going on in the world, we had a great four weeks together.”

“Here on Earth” is out Friday.