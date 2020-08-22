Prepare For The ‘Yellowstone’ Season 3 Finale With Our Interviews With The Cast

The season finale of “Yellowstone” is Sunday night, and everybody is amped up.

It’s been a hell of a great season of the Kevin Costner hit show. I’ve loved every moment, and now it’s time to prepare for the final episode. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

Luckily for all of you, I have the perfect way to prepare! Let’s take a little walk down memory lane with all of our interviews with the cast.

Let’s dive in!

I honestly can’t wait for Sunday night. I’m going to shut everything down once the episode starts, and nobody is going to bother me.

The drinks will be cold, my phone will be off, all distractions will be shut out and we’re going to have ourselves a night with the Dutton clan!

“Yellowstone” is the best show on TV, and I hope you guys have all enjoyed this ride as much as I have! We’re in for a wild Sunday night on the Paramount Network. Sound off in the comments with your predictions for the finale.