Josh Holloway Previews Looming Fight Between Roarke And John Dutton

It sounds like the “Yellowstone” season three finale is going to be epic.

Season three villain Josh Holloway previewed the finale, which airs Sunday on the Paramount Network, and it sounds like Roarke and John Dutton are going to battle it out. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In The New Episode ‘Meaner Than Evil’)

Holloway told TVLine.com the following about the finale:

There’s one moment, though. where John leans in real close and kinda tells him what’s gonna happen. He might have a flicker there of, ‘Oh, this guy’s no joke.’ But this [sort of high-stakes, cutthroat business] is what Roarke does,” he adds. “He’s gone worldwide, he’s not afraid to cross the legal line and hire guns and all that kinda stuff. So to Roarke, John Dutton is just a small fish. Nothing so hard to deal with.

I can’t wait for Sunday night. It’s going to be so epic. In episode nine, we learned Roarke was behind Wade Morrow’s antics and behavior.

That didn’t work out well for Wade. He found himself swinging from a rope when it was all said and done after attacking Teeter and Colby.

Now, it’s time for the Duttons to come for the head of the snake. If we know anything about John, Kayce and Rip, they don’t back down to anyone.

Once they put a crosshair on you, you’re a dead man walking. It’s not a matter of if you die. It’s only a matter of when you die.

Something tells me that’s the position Roarke now finds himself in.

It’s crazy that “Yellowstone” season three is almost already over. What a ride it’s been, and I can’t wait to see how it wraps up Sunday night. Tune in on the Paramount Network, and sound off in the comments with your predictions!