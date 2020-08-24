Prepare For The College Football Season With Mike Leach’s Best Moments And Rants

The college football season is right around the corner, and there’s no better way to prepare than with Mike Leach’s best moments.

As you all know, I’ve declared my support for Leach’s Mississippi State and Ole Miss heading into the 2020 season with the Badgers sidelined. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

With Wisconsin not playing football, I had to find a new team. I’ve chosen to ride with the Ole Miss Rebels AND the Mississippi State Bulldogs! It’s all about Mike Leach and Lane Kiffin! P.S: I know I’m fat in this photo. Those were the days! https://t.co/a6CdsHxo5v — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 20, 2020

Why do I support Leach so much? Well, if there was ever a living and breathing example of a human content machine, it’s Mike Leach.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mississippi State Football (@hailstatefb) on Jan 10, 2020 at 12:14pm PST

Every time that guy opens his mouth, you’re immediately locked in on every word he says. Let’s take a little walk down memory lane with his best moments.

Enjoy!

Now, Mike Leach is in the SEC, which is something I’ve begged for to happen for years and years. Finally, it’s a reality.

If you thought the content at Washington State was good, I suggest you just wait for what’s ever coming in Starkville.

We’re in for a great time!