‘I Would Not Be Canceled’: Nick Sandmann Calls Out Media For Trying To Silence Him

Nick Sandmann tore into media during his speech at the Republican National Convention, saying that the only person who was treated more unfairly was President Donald Trump.

Sandmann was part of a group of students that attended the 2019 March for Life from Covington Catholic High School in Kentucky. After a confrontation with Nathan Phillips, a Native American man, during the march, he became the subject of a viral video that turned Trump critics and media personalities against him. (RELATED: The Real Story Behind The Catholic School Boys And Their Dust Up With A Native American Veteran)

“My life changed forever in that one moment. The full war machine of the mainstream media revved up into attack mode. They did so without ever researching the full video of the incident, without ever investigating Mr. Philips’ motives, or without ever asking me for my side of the story,” Sandmann began. “And do you know why? Because the truth was not important. Advancing their anti-Christian, anti-conservative, anti-Donald Trump narrative was all that mattered. And if advancing their narrative ruined the reputation and future of a teenager from Covington, Kentucky, well so be it. That will teach him not to wear a MAGA hat.”

Anti-Trump celebrities attacked Sandmann on social media. Actress Alyssa Milano drew a comparison to the Ku Klux Klan, claiming that the red MAGA hat was “the new white hood.”

“I learned that what was happening to me had a name. It was called being canceled. As in annulled. As in revoked. As in made void,” Sandmann continued. “Canceled is what’s happening to people around this country who refuse to be silenced by the far left. Many are being fired, humiliated or even threatened. Often, the media is a willing participant.”

Even as Sandmann was speaking, CNN’s Joe Lockhart lashed out at him, saying, “I’m watching tonight because it’s important. But i don’t have to watch this snot nose entitled kid from Kentucky.”

“But I would not be canceled,” Sandmann continued. “I fought back hard to expose the media for what they did to me and won a personal victory … I’m proud to say that throughout my media nightmare I have had President Trump’s unwavering support. And I know you’ll agree with me when I say no one in this county has been a victim of unfair media coverage more than President Donald Trump.”

Sandmann concluded by saying that Trump was a president who would continue to challenge the media to return to “objective journalism,” refusing to allow outlets to create their own narratives.