Man Pulls Gun On Reporter During Kenosha Riots, Reportedly While Describing What He Would Do To Cops

Elijah Schaffer video in Kenosha (Screenshot/Twitter/Public User: ElijahSchaffer)

Marlo Safi Culture Reporter
A man in a crowd of people during riots in Kenosha pulled his gun on a reporter, who caught the moment on video.

While covering the riots that engulfed the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer was interviewing a man he called a “Black Lives Matter” rioter, when the man suddenly brandished his gun and pointed it at Schaffer with the camera rolling. Schaffer shared the video Tuesday.

Schaffer adds in his tweet that the man was explaining what he would do to cops if they pulled up near him.

Kenosha experienced mass unrest Monday, with businesses being set ablaze and heavy objects like bricks being thrown at officers. (RELATED: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Activates National Guard In Kenosha To Counter Riots)

Police used tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters who reportedly threw objects at officers and buildings and set fire to parked cars, the AP reported.

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated a “limited mobilization” of the National Guard in Kenosha Monday and declared a state of emergency with an 8 p.m. curfew that was in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.