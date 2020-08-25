Man Pulls Gun On Reporter During Kenosha Riots, Reportedly While Describing What He Would Do To Cops

A man in a crowd of people during riots in Kenosha pulled his gun on a reporter, who caught the moment on video.

While covering the riots that engulfed the city following the police shooting of Jacob Blake, The Blaze’s Elijah Schaffer was interviewing a man he called a “Black Lives Matter” rioter, when the man suddenly brandished his gun and pointed it at Schaffer with the camera rolling. Schaffer shared the video Tuesday.

Schaffer adds in his tweet that the man was explaining what he would do to cops if they pulled up near him.

HOLY SH*#: while interviewing this #BLM rioter in Kinosha he pulls out a real pistol and points it at my camera while explaining what we would do to cops if they rolled up on us right now It’s been a while since I had a gun pointed at me even if it was just to make a point pic.twitter.com/hjQqO9Ccbb — ELIJAH RIOT (@ElijahSchaffer) August 25, 2020

Kenosha experienced mass unrest Monday, with businesses being set ablaze and heavy objects like bricks being thrown at officers. (RELATED: Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers Activates National Guard In Kenosha To Counter Riots)

A walkthrough of the remains of the car lot that was set on fire last night in Kenosha. pic.twitter.com/upVZU2NE4V — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 24, 2020

Police used tear gas in an effort to disperse protesters who reportedly threw objects at officers and buildings and set fire to parked cars, the AP reported.

A rioter poured gasoline on a Kenosha garbage truck and set it on fire. pic.twitter.com/sjf7A6np03 — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 25, 2020

Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers activated a “limited mobilization” of the National Guard in Kenosha Monday and declared a state of emergency with an 8 p.m. curfew that was in effect until 7 a.m. Tuesday.