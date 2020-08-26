Lincoln Riley Says The Sooners Almost Lost An Entire Position Group Because Of Coronavirus

The Oklahoma Sooners almost lost an entire position group because of coronavirus.

According to Jason Kersey, Sooners head coach Lincoln Riley told the media Tuesday that all but one player of an unidentified position group was knocked out because of coronavirus. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

While Riley refused to identify the position group, he did say it was one which requires multiple players on the field, which rules out the QBs.

Holy cow. Lincoln Riley won’t say which position group it is, but says he had one group essentially wiped out — all but one — by a COVID test. He said it’s a position group that needs “multiple” guys on the field together. #Sooners — Jason Kersey (@jasonkersey) August 25, 2020

This is the nightmare scenario that coaches fear the most. What will happen to a team if the entire OL or WR groups test positive for coronavirus?

What happens if the entire QB room tests positive? What’ll happen is that a team will have an epic disaster on its hands.

I’m not even sure you could play a game if you lost an entire position group. You might be able to take the field if it’s the DL or linebackers. You’d probably get absolutely smoked, but you could do it.

However, you lose all your receivers, quarterbacks or offensive lineman and you have no shot of playing a game.

Luckily, Oklahoma has plenty of time to prepare for all situations. They’re just lucky this happened in August and not October.