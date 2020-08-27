Editorial

REPORT: The NHL Cancels All Thursday Playoff Games

EDMONTON, ALBERTA - AUGUST 25: Alexander Edler #23, Elias Pettersson #40 and Tanner Pearson #70 of the Vancouver Canucks celebrate a goal against the Vegas Golden Knights during the third period in Game Two of the Western Conference Second Round during the 2020 NHL Stanley Cup Playoffs at Rogers Place on August 25, 2020 in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

(Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
The NHL has reportedly canceled all Thursday playoff games.

According to multiple reports, the NHL has canceled all the league’s playoff games after not doing so Wednesday. The move comes after the NBA and MLB canceled Wednesday games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

This move is even dumber than what the NBA did! NBA players already retreated and agreed to play again. Why would the NHL do this now?

It makes no sense at all! What are we protesting? Specifically, I want the faces of every league to explain this to me.

Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police in Wisconsin, and admitted to being armed during the event! How could anyone look at this situation as the hill they want to make a last stand on?

In the aftermath of that shooting, all hell broke loose in Kenosha. What part of this are pro athletes specifically protesting?

Which part is the NHL against? What should the police have done differently? Let’s get into specifics!

Congrats, everyone! We did it! The NFL has kneeling, and the MLB, NBA and NHL are out here canceling games. Sports are officially political. We ruined one of the last great escapes in society.