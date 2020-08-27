REPORT: The NHL Cancels All Thursday Playoff Games

The NHL has reportedly canceled all Thursday playoff games.

According to multiple reports, the NHL has canceled all the league’s playoff games after not doing so Wednesday. The move comes after the NBA and MLB canceled Wednesday games. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Players in the bubble are telling me they’re not playing tonight. But we await official announcement from the NHL and NHLPA. — Pierre LeBrun (@PierreVLeBrun) August 27, 2020

Breaking: The NHL will not play any playoff games Thursday in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin, sources confirm to @emilymkaplan. pic.twitter.com/WKESkdHAuI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) August 27, 2020

No NHL games will be played tonight. Sounds like the Hockey Diversity Alliance, w/ a strong push from Evander Kane & Matt Dumba, convinced players to take a step back. If you want to know more about the HDA, here’s their website. Group was formed in June. https://t.co/LCA8GqpdcH — Emily Kaplan (@emilymkaplan) August 27, 2020

NHL will not play any playoff games today in solidarity with other leagues protesting the recent police shooting of Jacob Blake in Wisconsin. — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) August 27, 2020

BREAKING BREAKING According to multiple reports, the NHL has postponed tonight’s scheduled playoff games. NY Islanders/Philly & Vegas/Vancouver The players sending a message that human rights take priority over sports. — Scott Abraham (@ScottABC7) August 27, 2020

This move is even dumber than what the NBA did! NBA players already retreated and agreed to play again. Why would the NHL do this now?

It makes no sense at all! What are we protesting? Specifically, I want the faces of every league to explain this to me.

Jacob Blake was shot by Kenosha police in Wisconsin, and admitted to being armed during the event! How could anyone look at this situation as the hill they want to make a last stand on?

In the aftermath of that shooting, all hell broke loose in Kenosha. What part of this are pro athletes specifically protesting?

Which part is the NHL against? What should the police have done differently? Let’s get into specifics!

GRAPHIC WARNING: Person shot in the head during riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin. The Daily Caller’s @RichieMcGinniss rushes in, applies pressure to the wound and carries him to the hospital. The media doesn’t want you to see this, but it’s a war zone. pic.twitter.com/uBhEkTTqFp — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 26, 2020

Congrats, everyone! We did it! The NFL has kneeling, and the MLB, NBA and NHL are out here canceling games. Sports are officially political. We ruined one of the last great escapes in society.