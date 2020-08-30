‘I’m Ready To Put These Police In The F**king Grave’: DC Protester Calls For More Violence

A protester in Washington, D.C. said Saturday night that he was ready to put police “in the f**king grave.”

The unnamed speaker could be heard saying that he wanted to take his grievances to the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives, and he even said that he was ready to burn down the White House. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Takes Shirt Off His Own Back, Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

WATCH:

A BLM leader is encouraging this crowd of protesters to fight the DC cops on the frontlines. Saying he’s “ready to put them in their graves” – this may lead to another violent night in DC… pic.twitter.com/0LXTR69c2P — Brendon Leslie (@_BrendonLeslie) August 30, 2020

“I’m at the point where I’m ready to put these police in the f**king grave,” he shouted from Black Lives Matter plaza, adding, “I’m at the point where I want to burn the f**king White House down.”

“I want to take it to the senators. I want to take it to the Congress. I want to take the fight to them,” he continued, to scattered applause and cheers. “And at the end of the day, if they ain’t gonna hear us, we burn them the f**k down.”

“I’m one that talk real sh*t,” he went on, saying that he had traveled from New York to D.C. to make his message heard. “The same way I f**k police up in New York, I f**k cops up here in D.C. The same way I bust police in the head in New York, I bust police in the head in D.C.”

He went on to say that there were a lot of people on the front lines, cautioning them to be ready to put their money where their mouths were.

“Don’t get on the f**king front line if you’re not going to f**king fight,” he concluded. “Don’t get on this front line if you ain’t gonna take a hit.”