POLL: 53.5% Of People Expect The College Football Season To Happen

The majority of people expect the college football season to be played.

In my latest poll asking whether or not the season would happen, we ticked upward with some optimism that games will happen as scheduled. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Of the 2,199 voters, 53.5% of people voted that the college football season will happen during the coronavirus pandemic.

Will the college football season happen? — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 29, 2020

Folks, football is going to happen. Major college football is going to happen in America, and that’s just a fact.

Saturday night, we had an FCS game between Central Arkansas and Austin Peay. In less than a week, FBS football will be back.

Despite the best efforts from all the clowns in the media trying to cancel football, we’re going to get the season.

I have complete confidence that I’m going to turn on my TV and see games happening in September. The Big 12, ACC and SEC are all going to play.

Yes, the Big 10 and PAC-12 will continue to live in fear like a bunch of cowards, but the rest of the country is going to be playing some ball.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Clemson Football (@clemsonfb) on Aug 20, 2020 at 9:39am PDT

College football is almost back in America, and that’s a reason to smile. It feels good to know college football will happen. Let us know what you think in the comments!