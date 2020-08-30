REPORT: The PAC-12 Is Considering A 6-Game Season In The Winter

The PAC-12 is reportedly considering playing a short football season in the winter.

According to 247Sports, the conference is considering a plan that would feature a six-game schedule starting in the winter. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Teams would play five conference games and then one game against a Big 10 team.

If football is safe enough to play in the winter, then it’s safe enough to play right now. If we can have games going in January, then we can have games going right now.

I don’t know how many times I need to say this, but football is meant to be played in the fall. It’s not meant to be played in the damn winter.

Furthermore, are we really going to ask the athletes to train to play a total of six games? Who are the morons running this circus?

At this point, these plans to save football are just comical. Six games in the winter? Give me a break. Play football immediately!

We’ll see what the PAC-12 settles on, but this half-cocked idea is beyond stupid.