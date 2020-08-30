Scott Van Pelt Shreds The Big 10 For Wanting To Start Football Thanksgiving Weekend

Scott Van Pelt recently unloaded on the Big 10, and it was majestic.

The Big 10 canceled football because of coronavirus, and the league is now reportedly considering starting the football season Thanksgiving weekend. The ESPN star isn’t impressed at all. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

REPORT: The Big 10 plans to start football games Thanksgiving weekend. It’s time for the leaders of the Big 10 to admit they screwed up, quit and football should start IMMEDIATELY. End this circus and let the players play right now. https://t.co/SF58N8QAlS — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) August 28, 2020

Van Pelt said the following about the proposal, according to 247Sports:

How the hell are you gonna not play in the fall but start in November at Thanksgiving, while the season with teams who are going to start in September is still going and it’s marching towards its playoff? Just think it through. You can’t do that…You can’t start the season with the other one coming down to its most important games. You would be taunting yourself.

I couldn’t agree more with Van Pelt if I tried, and he’s 100% correct. If it’s safe enough to play football in November, then it’s safe enough to play right now.

It’s that simple. To pretend otherwise is foolish. How the hell are we supposed to start games at the end of the November when the rest of the country is closing in on the playoff?

It’s beyond stupid. It’s one of the dumbest things I’ve ever heard, and I hear dumb stuff on a regular basis.

If we can play football in November, then we should be playing it right now. How stupid does Cowardly Kevin think we all are?

The unfortunate reality of the situation is that nobody in the Big 10 wants to admit they royally screwed up, which is obvious to anyone with an IQ that isn’t in the single digits.

Fire Kevin Warren, fire all the university presidents who supported this and start football in September like it’s meant to be played.