Michigan Star Aidan Hutchinson Rips The Hypocrisy Of Kevin Warren’s Son Playing At Mississippi State

Michigan football star Aidan Hutchinson recently had some blunt words about Big 10 commissioner Kevin Warren.

As we all know, Cowardly Kevin and the other Big 10 leaders, who deserve endless ridicule, decided to cancel football during the coronavirus pandemic. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Despite Cowardly Kevin’s grave concern for player safety, his son Powers will play at Mississippi State this season in the SEC.

Hutchinson isn’t impressed by the blatant hypocrisy. According to Brandon Brown, the Wolverines defensive end told the media, “He had a talk with his son about playing and I didn’t get to have that talk with my family. He made that decision for me and I think that’s really unfair.”

Hutchinson still with strong feelings about Kevin Warren’s decision. Paraphrasing… “He had a talk with his son about playing and I didn’t get to have that talk with my family. He made that decision for me and I think that’s really unfair.” — Brandon Brown (@BSB_Wolverine) August 27, 2020

Inject this kind of energy right into my veins. It’s actually shocking to me that more people aren’t talking about this double standard. I’m one of the few people in the media as far as I know talking about Kevin Warren’s kid playing at Mississippi State.

The double standard is incredible. We can’t have football during the coronavirus pandemic because it’s apparently not safe, but it’s safe enough for Powers Warren to play in the SEC.

How the hell does that make any sense at all? The answer is that it doesn’t.

If football is safe enough for Kevin Warren’s kid, then it should be safe enough for everyone. I have no doubt Warren loves his son and wants what’s best for him.

So if his son is playing, then why the hell can’t the Big 10. Oh, I forgot. We’re supposed to shut up, not ask questions and just go with it.

Cowardly Kevin and his reign of terror on the Big 10 is straight out of the Soviet Union.

Despite the fact that I hate Michigan, I couldn’t agree more with Hutchinson! Keep singing it everyone. The whole world needs to know about this travesty.