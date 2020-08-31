John Roberts Presses Democratic Strategist: ‘How Is President Trump Responsible For What’s Going On In Portland?’

Fox News guest-anchor John Roberts pressed Democratic strategist Mo Elleithee during a Monday afternoon “Bill Hemmer Reports” segment about ongoing riots and violence in Portland, Oregon.

The discussion came as Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed President Donald Trump for the violence in his city even as he rejected federal government assistance.

“Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence?” Wheeler said Sunday. “It’s you who have created the hate and the division. It’s you who have not found a way to say the names of black people people killed by police officers even as people in law enforcement have, and it’s you who claimed that white supremacists are good people.”

“Let me ask you, Mo, how is President Trump responsible for what’s going on in Portland as Ted Wheeler charged?” Roberts asked.

“Look, what we saw in Portland weeks ago was a president who sent in federal officials, who did confront the peaceful protesters,” Elleithee responded after a brief pause. “That adds to a sense of …”

“But they are long gone,” Roberts pressed. “They’re long gone.”

“Well, my point is, that the president has used rhetoric that endorses one side while not necessarily the other,” said Elleithee. “He has sent in officials that have exacerbated the situation at times.” (RELATED: Democrats Blamed The Feds For Violence In Portland. But The Chaos Continued Even After They Pulled Back)

The Democratic strategist called for “measured leadership” that supports peaceful protesters but also condemns violence.