‘I Will See You On Tuesday’: Trump Says He Will Go To Kenosha Despite Wisconsin Governor’s Objection

President Donald Trump said in a tweet Monday that he would move forward with a Tuesday trip to Kenosha, Wisconsin despite objections from Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers.

“If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now,” Trump wrote on Twitter Monday morning. “Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday!”

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

Trump’s remarks on social media come after Evers sent a letter to the White House Sunday requesting the president reconsider his plan to visit Kenosha.

“I, along with other community leaders who have reached out, are concerned about what your presence will mean for Kenosha and our state,” Evers wrote. “I am concerned your presence will only hinder our healing. I am concerned your presence will only delay our work to overcome division and move forward together.”

White House officials said Trump still planned to visit Kenosha despite the objections from Democratic leaders in Wisconsin.

“President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement Sunday, according to CNN.

“He loves the people of Wisconsin and he looks forward to speaking directly to them and unifying the state,” White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said during an appearance on “Fox and Friends” Monday morning. (RELATED: Kenosha Residents Wake Up To Destruction, Come Together To Clean Up The City)

WATCH:

McEnany also spoke about the importance of federal involvement in cities facing civil unrest. “What we saw in Kenosha, Wisconsin, again is you saw federal help come into that area and we did see a noticeable difference when they came in, so this president is always willing to help and he is going to show up and he’ll be there tomorrow.”

Kenosha faces an ongoing wave of protests and riots after Jacob Blake was shot seven times Aug. 23 during a confrontation with police officers. Major cities across the U.S. have experienced similar unrest following the death of George Floyd earlier this year. (RELATED ‘This Is Vandalism. This Is Terrorism,’ Says Woman Cleaning Up After Kenosha Riots)

Riots in the city have led to violent confrontations and the destruction of stores and businesses. Two people were reported to have been killed during a confrontation last week, and alleged shooter Kyle Rittenhouse was charged with first degree murder.