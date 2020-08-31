University Of Wisconsin Named The Best Party School In America

The University of Wisconsin has been named the greatest party school in America.

In the latest ranking from Niche, UW came out at the top of the rankings. Tulane, Florida State, Howard and the University of Illinois rounded out the top five. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UW–Madison (@uwmadison) on May 9, 2020 at 7:00pm PDT

I agree 100%! I don’t find a single part of these Niche rankings to be wrong or even debatable! They’re just 100% accurate.

As somebody who graduated from the University of Wisconsin, I can tell you from my firsthand experience that it’s an absurd place to party.

The campus is gorgeous, the summers are amazing, the women are next level and the sports scene is untouchable.

Everyone knows a great party school as to have great sports to rally around. We have dominant football and basketball teams. There’s always a reason to party!

If you’ve never been to Madison to soak up the atmosphere of a huge football game, I’d suggest you put it on your bucket list. I can promise there’s nothing else like it.

It’s always great to see the Badgers get the recognition we deserve! Now, crack open a few cold beers and celebrate our awesome accomplishment.