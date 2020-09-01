Kenosha Riots Have Destroyed $2 Million In City-Owned Property

Riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin, have damaged nearly $2 million in city-owned property, the Associated Press (AP) reported.

The city’s public works director, Shelly Billingsley, gave the estimate to local leaders Monday night. The estimate includes damage to garbage trucks, street lights, traffic signals and other city property that was destroyed during the unrest. Garbage trucks that were parked downtown to provide security and limit movement by protesters and rioters were set ablaze, the AP reported.

Democratic Kenosha Mayor John Antaramian has said that the city will request $30 million in aid from Wisconsin to help rebuild after the destruction.

Billingsley said that the garbage trucks were insured and the city is working with the insurance company to log damage information. Some of the trucks operate as snow-plow vehicles in the winter, raising concerns about whether the shortage of vehicles would affect snow plow operations, according to the AP.

The riots erupted Aug. 23 after Jacob Blake was shot by police and grew violent throughout the week, resulting in three people being shot, two of which later died. Peaceful protests were overshadowed by scenes of chaos, which included the destruction of numerous businesses.

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he would immediately send federal law enforcement and National Guard assets to police the riots after Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers had previously rejected the federal government’s offer to send troops.

Trump said in a tweet Monday that he would be visiting Kenosha on Tuesday despite objections from Evers. (RELATED: ‘I Will See You On Tuesday’: Trump Says He Will Go To Kenosha Despite Wisconsin Governor’s Objection)

If I didn’t INSIST on having the National Guard activate and go into Kenosha, Wisconsin, there would be no Kenosha right now. Also, there would have been great death and injury. I want to thank Law Enforcement and the National Guard. I will see you on Tuesday! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2020

“President Trump looks forward to visiting on Tuesday and helping this great city heal and rebuild,” said White House deputy press secretary Judd Deere said in a statement Sunday, according to CNN.

City staff continue to assess the numbers of the damage, meaning $2 million may not be the final cost.