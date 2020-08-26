‘Restore Law And Order!’: Trump Is Sending ‘Federal Law Enforcement And The National Guard’ To Police Riots In Kenosha, Wisconsin

President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will immediately send federal law enforcement and National Guard assets to police the ongoing riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump’s announcement came after a Wednesday afternoon phone call with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance,” he tweeted. “Portland should do the same!”

We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance (Portland should do the same!)… — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

…TODAY, I will be sending federal law enforcement and the National Guard to Kenosha, WI to restore LAW and ORDER! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 26, 2020

Trump’s move came just one day after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed in an interview with Fox News that Evers had originally rejected the federal government’s offer to send National Guard troops to Kenosha.

Both peaceful protests and acts of violence have erupted in Kenosha after police were recorded shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back Sunday evening. The small Wisconsin town has been overrun by riots and looting, and multiple additional shooting deaths occurred as armed citizens clashed with looters and rioters Tuesday evening.

The president has repeatedly urged governors this summer to accept assistance from law enforcement assets and the National Guard to stem violence spilling over from the peaceful protest of racial injustices and police brutality, re-sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Daily Caller’s own Richie McGinniss was filmed attempting to apply medical aid to one individual who was shot in the head as a result of the violence Tuesday night. The individual later passed away from the injury.

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

In particular, critics decried the Trump administration’s deployment of Department of Homeland Security forces to protect the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon from rioters.

DHS, the White House, and the National Guard did not return Daily Caller’s inquiries regarding the number of troops and assets being sent to Kenosha by press time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.