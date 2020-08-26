Politics

‘Restore Law And Order!’: Trump Is Sending ‘Federal Law Enforcement And The National Guard’ To Police Riots In Kenosha, Wisconsin

Protests Erupt After Kenosha, WI Police Shoot Black Man 7 Times In The Back

(Photo by Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Christian Datoc Senior White House Correspondent
President Donald Trump announced Wednesday that he will immediately send federal law enforcement and National Guard assets to police the ongoing riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Trump’s announcement came after a Wednesday afternoon phone call with Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers. (RELATED: Daily Caller Reporter Richie McGinniss Rushes To Save Life Of Man Who Was Shot In Head During Kenosha, Wisconsin, Riots)

CHARLOTTE, NC - AUGUST 25: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) In this screenshot from the RNC’s livestream of the 2020 Republican National Convention, U.S. President Donald Trump addresses the virtual convention as he prepares to grant clemency to Jon Ponder, a convicted bank robber and founder of Hope for Prisoners, on August 25, 2020. The convention is being held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic but will include speeches from various locations including Charlotte, North Carolina and Washington, DC. (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC – AUGUST 25: (Photo Courtesy of the Committee on Arrangements for the 2020 Republican National Committee via Getty Images)

“We will NOT stand for looting, arson, violence, and lawlessness on American streets. My team just got off the phone with Governor Evers who agreed to accept federal assistance,” he tweeted. “Portland should do the same!”

Trump’s move came just one day after White House chief of staff Mark Meadows claimed in an interview with Fox News that Evers had originally rejected the federal government’s offer to send National Guard troops to Kenosha.

Both peaceful protests and acts of violence have erupted in Kenosha after police were recorded shooting Jacob Blake seven times in the back Sunday evening. The small Wisconsin town has been overrun by riots and looting, and multiple additional shooting deaths occurred as armed citizens clashed with looters and rioters Tuesday evening.

The president has repeatedly urged governors this summer to accept assistance from law enforcement assets and the National Guard to stem violence spilling over from the peaceful protest of racial injustices and police brutality, re-sparked by the police killings of George Floyd and Breonna Taylor.

Daily Caller’s own Richie McGinniss was filmed attempting to apply medical aid to one individual who was shot in the head as a result of the violence Tuesday night. The individual later passed away from the injury.

In particular, critics decried the Trump administration’s deployment of Department of Homeland Security forces to protect the federal courthouse in Portland, Oregon from rioters.

DHS, the White House, and the National Guard did not return Daily Caller’s inquiries regarding the number of troops and assets being sent to Kenosha by press time.

This is a developing story and will be updated with more information as it becomes available.