Disney’s ‘The Mandalorian’ Season 2 Starts Streaming In October

Fans of the Disney+ series “The Mandalorian” got some major news on Wednesday with the announcement that season two will start streaming next month.

“This is the day,” the tweet from the official Twitter account for Disney+ read about the hit series created by Jon Favreau. “New Episodes Streaming Oct. 30 on #DisneyPlus. #TheMandalorian.” (REVIEW: ‘The Mandalorian’ On Disney+ Is A Must Watch Show For ‘Star Wars’ Fans)

The social media account for everything “Star Wars,” the world in which “The Mandalorian” takes place, also tweeted the information about the start of the second season. (RELATED: First Trailer For Star Wars Episode IX Released)

Shooting for the series from LucasFilms and Walt Disney had finished before the coronavirus outbreak shut down productions across the globe, per Deadline magazine.

Stars reportedly joining the already-incredible cast — which includes stars like Pedro Pascal, Gina Carano, Giancarlo Esposito, Emily Swallow and Nick Nolte, just to name a few — are Rosario Dawson, Michael Biehn and Bill Burr.

Favreau previously described the plot of his series with a post on Instagram.

“After the stories of Jango and Boba Fett, another warrior emerges in the Star Wars universe,” the “Iron Man” star shared. “‘The Mandalorian’ is set after the fall of the Empire and before the emergence of the First Order. We follow the travails of a lone gunfighter in the outer reaches of the galaxy far from the authority of the New Republic…”