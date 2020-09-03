Britney Spears Reportedly Wants Details In Conservatorship Case Kept Public, ‘Strongly Opposed’ To Father Being ‘Sole Conservator’

Britney Spears reportedly wants to keep the details of her conservatorship case public and reportedly said she’s “strongly opposed” to her father “continuing as sole conservator.”

“Britney [Spears] strongly believes it is consistent not only with her personal best interests but also with good public policy generally that the decision to appoint a new conservator of her estate be made in as open and transparent a manner as possible,” court documents obtained by People magazine from Spear‘s attorney, Samuel D. Ingham III, read in a piece published Thursday. (RELATED: Britney Spears’ Fans Not Convinced New Video Update Is Actually Recent)

Jamie [Spear’s] motion “is supposedly being brought by her father to ‘protect’ Britney’s interests, but she is adamantly opposed to it,” it added, noting that “there are no medical issues at all in a conservatorship of the estate” to warrant doing so. (RELATED: Report: Britney Spears Wants Her Dad Out As Sole Conservator)

Ingham continued, “At this point in her life when she is trying to regain some measure of personal autonomy, Britney welcomes and appreciates the informed support of her many fans. Britney herself is vehemently opposed to this effort by her father to keep her legal struggle hidden away in the closet as a family secret.”

In the the papers it stated that “Britney is strongly opposed to her father continuing as sole conservator of her estate. Rather, without in any way waiving her right to seek termination of this conservatorship in the future, she strongly prefers to have a qualified corporate fiduciary appointed to serve in this role.”

The filling suggested the appointment of Bessemer Trust Company of California, N.A., to be her conservator instead of her father, per the report.

As previously reported, at Spears recent hearing about her 12-year-conservatorship, a judge ruled that it would be extended till February 1, 2021, per Entertainment Tonight.

A hearing for the new conservatorship request is set to take place in November.