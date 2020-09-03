Watch The New Trailer For The Upcoming James Bond Movie ‘No Time To Die’

A new trailer for “No Time to Die” has been released, and it looks like an awesome movie.

The plot of the latest James Bond film, according to IMDB, is, “James Bond has left active service. His peace is short-lived when Felix Leiter, an old friend from the CIA, turns up asking for help, leading Bond onto the trail of a mysterious villain armed with dangerous new technology.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Judging from the latest trailer, fans are in for a wild and adrenaline filled ride for Daniel Craig’s last film.

I am so amped for “No Time to Die.” I honestly can’t wait at all. This movie was supposed to come out in April, but had to be pushed because of coronavirus.

Now, it’s slated to be released Nov. 20, and you can guarantee that I’ll be buying tickets for the first available showing.

Ever since I was a little kid, I’ve been obsessed with James Bond. I even have all the old VHS box sets from way back in the day.

When it comes to actors playing the legendary spy, Daniel Craig is without a doubt one of the best, and “No Time to Die” is his final ride.

Something tells me we’re in for a great time starting Nov. 20! I can’t wait to see what we get in the latest Bond film.