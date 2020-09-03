The NFL Officially Starts In 1 Week When The Texans Play The Chiefs

We’re seven days away from the start of the NFL season.

In exactly one week, the Houston Texans will travel to Kansas City to play Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs to get the season rolling. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

If you’re a fan of the NFL, then you should be very excited that we’re in the final stretch before the season gets rolling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Jan 25, 2020 at 1:52pm PST

This country needs football more than ever right now, and we’re going to get it in only seven days. If that’s not a reason to celebrate, then I don’t know what is.

Plus, the Texans and Chiefs playing to get the season started is a hell of a first game. It’s Deshaun Watson vs. Patrick Mahomes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Apr 9, 2020 at 1:53pm PDT

It’s the best quarterback in the NFL and defending Super Bowl champs against another elite gunslinger in Watson.

Even for casual fans, the matchup in a week should be an incredibly fun game to watch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Patrick Mahomes II (@patrickmahomes) on Aug 10, 2020 at 8:51am PDT

All I know is that I’m excited for the NFL to be back. We’ve been through some brutal months, and it’s time to get football rolling again in America. I can’t wait to see how the season goes!