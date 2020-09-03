Trump Floats San Francisco Salon Owner As Replacement For ‘Crazy Nancy’ As House Speaker

President Donald Trump suggested Thursday that San Francisco salon owner Erica Kious would be a better choice to run the House of Representatives than House Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

“Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was ‘set up’ by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP?” Trump tweeted. (RELATED: Now They’re Trying To ‘Destroy’ The Salon Owner Who Embarrassed Pelosi)

Crazy Nancy Pelosi said she was “set up” by the beauty parlor owner when she improperly had the salon opened (and didn’t wear a MASK!). Does anyone want a Speaker of the House who can be so easily SET UP? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

The president followed up by suggesting that Kious might make a better House Speaker than Pelosi, adding, “Nancy Pelosi says she got ‘set up’ by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy?”

Nancy Pelosi says she got “set up” by a Beauty Parlor owner. Maybe the Beauty Parlor owner should be running the House of Representatives instead of Crazy Nancy? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2020

Trump’s suggestion may seem outlandish, but the Constitution does not actually require the House Speaker to be an incumbent member of the House of Representatives. So far, however, every Speaker has been.

Kious recently posted video of Pelosi — maskless — having her hair done by one of the cosmetologists who Kious said rented chairs in her salon despite the salon being closed due to local and state coronavirus restrictions in California.

Saying it was like a “slap in the face,” Kious wondered why her salon had to remain closed if Pelosi felt safe enough to visit without a mask.

Pelosi responded by claiming that Kious had allowed the appointment and then released the video as part of a “setup.”