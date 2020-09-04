Adult Film Actress Mikaela Spielberg’s Domestic Violence Charges Dropped

Steven Spielberg’s daughter’s misdemeanor domestic violence charges have been dropped.

Mikaela Spielberg was first hit with the charges in February after an incident involving the adult film actress and her then-fiancé, according to an article published Thursday by Fox News.

Nashville Court Dismisses Domestic Assault Charges Against Mikaela Spielberg https://t.co/EIKywFjLcV pic.twitter.com/kNFIecSYnb — The Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) September 4, 2020



“I feel that dropping the case was exactly right, which is to start to engage in restorative justice,” Spielberg told the outlet. “I just want to feel safe again. I was innocent.”

Mikaela claimed the incident and her resulting domestic violence charges were part of a miscommunication between herself and officers. The adult film actress called the cops because she feared for her own safety, Mikaela told the outlet. (RELATED: Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Arrested On Domestic Violence Charges)

“I’m not bitter about it. I’m traumatized,” Mikaela revealed to Fox News. “I feel like the frequency of which I was checked on during that time period was not enough. I feel like my community didn’t reach out enough to ask me what was going on. I’m deeply, deeply concerned, fearful and traumatized now that this is over.”

“I feel better that the state was willing to meet me halfway and use restorative justice in this situation,” she added. “I’m not a malicious person or a person looking to do evil when I step into the world.”

Mikaela’s then-fiancé claimed the whole incident was a “misunderstanding” in an interview with Fox News at the time.

“We are both fine,” Chuck Pankow told the outlet. “It was a huge misunderstanding. She’s home now.”