REPORT: Steven Spielberg Is ‘Embarrassed’ By His Daughter’s Announcement Of Porn Career

Director Steven Spielberg was reportedly “embarrassed” by his daughter’s surprise public admission that she had begun a career in adult entertainment.

Despite Mikaela Spielberg claiming her parents were supportive of her decision to do porn, a report published Saturday by the New York Post said the director was “concerned over the decision.”

“As Mikaela said, Steven and Kate are nothing but supportive of her, as they are with all their children,” a family friend told the outlet.

“Outwardly, Steven and Kate — who are the most evolved parents in the world and love their kids beyond all measure — have always been supportive of Mikaela and try to understand her,” the friend added. “Obviously, though, they’re embarrassed by her sudden public admission of entry into the sex worker world.” (RELATED: Steven Spielberg’s Daughter Begins Career In Porn Industry With Support From Dad)

Mikaela claimed her parents were “intrigued” by her decision to become a sex worker in an interview with The Sun.

“I got really tired of not being able to capitalize on my body and frankly, I got really tired of being told to hate my body,” Mikaela said. “And I also just got tired of working day to day in a way that wasn’t satisfying my soul.”

“I feel like doing this kind of work, I’m able to ‘satisfy’ other people, but that feels good because it’s not in a way that makes me feel violated,” she added.