Fort Hood Soldier Corlton L. Chee Dies After Collapsing During Physical Fitness Training

A Fort Hood soldier has died after collapsing during physical fitness training.

Pvt. Corlton L. Chee collapsed on Aug. 28 and was taken to Darnall Army Medical Center, U.S. Army Officials said, according to an article published Friday by the Austin American-Statesman. He was moved to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center-Temple on Aug. 30, the outlet reported.

Chee reportedly died surrounding by family in the hospital. There will be an autopsy and an investigation has been opened.

“Our team is devastated by the loss of Pvt. Chee,” Lt. Col. Ron Sprang said in a written statement, according to the outlet. “Corlton was an amazing trooper and so full of life and potential.”

“The entire Thunderhorse team sends our condolences to his family members and friends,” the statement added. (RELATED: Body Of Fort Hood Soldier Elder Fernandes Reportedly Found Hanging From A Tree)

Chee first enlisted in February as part of a tank crew. He most recently had been assigned 2nd Battalion, 12th Cavalry Regiment, 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division in July, according to the outlet.

Chee’s death comes after the body of another Ft. Hood soldier was found hanging from a tree.

Sgt. Elder Fernandes had been missing since Aug. 17 before his body was found in Temple, Texas. He was the third soldier to go missing from the base this year, according to the New York Post.