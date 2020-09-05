Editorial

Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Gets A $160 Million Extension

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed to a monster contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Watson and the Texans have agreed on a four-year extension worth $160 million. He’s now locked up through 2025. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

My friends, that’s a monster extension, and Watson is now a very rich man. He’s straight paid after reaching this deal!

Whenever you find a quarterback like Watson, you have to do whatever it takes to lock them up for as long as possible.

Franchise quarterbacks don’t come cheap, but they’re worth every penny when you’re winning. That’s just the nature of the business.

 

Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has at least another decade of prime football ahead of him.

The Texans would have been insane if they let him walk.

 

Props to Watson for getting his money! We love to see it!