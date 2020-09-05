Houston Texans Quarterback Deshaun Watson Gets A $160 Million Extension

Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has agreed to a monster contract extension.

According to Ian Rapoport, Watson and the Texans have agreed on a four-year extension worth $160 million. He’s now locked up through 2025. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Sources: The #Texans and franchise QB Deshaun Watson have agreed to terms on a huge new extension worth $160M over 4 new years. Houston locks up its QB through 2025 – and Watson gets paid… with a chance to get paid again soon. ???? ???? ???? — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 5, 2020

My friends, that’s a monster extension, and Watson is now a very rich man. He’s straight paid after reaching this deal!

Whenever you find a quarterback like Watson, you have to do whatever it takes to lock them up for as long as possible.

Franchise quarterbacks don’t come cheap, but they’re worth every penny when you’re winning. That’s just the nature of the business.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on Aug 24, 2020 at 5:55am PDT

Watson is one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, and he has at least another decade of prime football ahead of him.

The Texans would have been insane if they let him walk.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) on May 19, 2020 at 8:15pm PDT

Props to Watson for getting his money! We love to see it!