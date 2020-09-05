Nicolas Cage: ‘I Don’t Act. I Feel’

Nicolas Cage recently dropped a hall of fame quote.

During an interview tweeted by Zach Harper, Cage was talking about how he prepares to film and said, "I don't act. I feel."

Watch the majestic quote below.

Nicolas Cage is such a legendary beast in the acting game. Sure, his movies might have fallen off a cliff, but it doesn’t matter.

He just provided us with one of the best quotes of 2020. He doesn’t act! He feels! He imagines! Acting is for clowns.

He feels the scene. This is literally straight out of “Tropic Thunder” when Robert Downey Jr. says he doesn’t read scripts.

If you don’t find Nicolas Cage to be a fascinating person, then you just don’t know golden content when you see it.

Of all the amazing quotes I’ve ever heard come out of Hollywood, this is a first ballot hall of fame line, and you’re kidding yourself if you think I’m not working this into my daily dialogue.

Never change, Cage! Never change!