‘Tiger King’ Star Joe Exotic Reportedly Sends 257-Page Application To Trump Asking For Pardon

“Tiger King” star Joe Exotic has reportedly sent a 257-page application to President Donald Trump asking for a pardon of his 22-year murder-for-hire sentence.

“I have been sexually assaulted by jail staff, beat up and tied in a chair to the point the skin came off my arms,” Exotic reportedly wrote in his letter to Donald Trump, Jr. which was included in the documents, per TMZ in a piece published Tuesday. (RELATED: Trump Weighs In On A Possible Pardon For The ‘Tiger King’)

Joe Exotic’s Legal Team to Visit White House on Wednesday Seeking Pardon; Claims He’s Been Sexually Assaulted by Jail Staff https://t.co/YadQTpPGZx — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 8, 2020

“Please be my hero…My hands are damaged from the abuse in jail so I’m sorry for the soppy (sic) writing and spelling,” he added. “Allow me to make you proud, to make America proud, to make the world proud.” (RELATED: Joe Exotic Says He’ll ‘Be Dead In 2-3 Months’ In Letter From Prison)

The letter reportedly continued, “Be my hero please.” He also closed it out with the hashtag “TrumpJr.2024,” per the outlet.

A source with the federal prison told the outlet that, “there was no such assault.”

According to Mediaite:

Exotic also wrote that he never tried to kill Carole Baskin, the target of his alleged murder-f0r-hire plot — calling his treats “hyperbole,” and believes that one of the reasons he was convicted was anti-LGBTQ+ sentiments. Exotic’s legal team, led by Eric Love, also identified his threats as “simply another aspect of his showmanship,” adding they were “merely jokes” made “in bad taste.”

Exotic‘s legal team is reportedly prepared to hand-deliver a copy of the application to the White House on Wednesday.