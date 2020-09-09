Daisy Ridley Says The Ending Of The Latest ‘Star Wars’ Movies ‘Kept Changing’

Daisy Ridley recently made it clear that the latest “Star Wars” movies were seemingly made up on the go.

During a conversation with Josh Gad on “Jimmy Kimmel Live,” Ridley said Rey’s backstory “kept changing,” and she didn’t even know how it’d end. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Ridley, who famously starred in three films in the saga, said there was an Obi-Wan connection planned at one point before swinging to Palpatine. It’s clear that it was just all over the place. You can listen to her full comments below.

Daisy Ridley has revealed they toyed with an Obi-Wan connection before making her a Palpatine. “There were different versions and then it really went to that she was no one – it kept changing.”

This is honestly a very frustrating thing to hear. We waited so long for the “Star Wars” sequels to come out, and we all hoped they’d be lightyears better than the prequels.

After all, the original trilogy is looked at as some of the greatest movies ever made.

Instead, the sequels were good, but you could tell they were simply all over the place. It’s almost like “The Rise of Skywalker” was a reset button, and Disney said screw it, let’s just end it as we’d like.

Rey being Palpatine’s granddaughter was seemingly out of left field for everyone, including Ridley.

Now, we wait as Disney tries to figure out where to go from here. Hopefully, the plan is a little better than what we’ve seen out of “Star Wars” the past two decades.

It’s been disappointing to say the least.