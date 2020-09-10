‘Absolutely Horrific Things’: Asian Studies Expert Criticizes Disney, Chinese Communist Party

Olivia Enos, a senior policy analyst in Asian Studies at the Heritage Foundation, spoke with the Daily Caller’s Samantha Renck about Disney filming “Mulan” in Xinjiang, China, human rights abuses against Uighur women and more.

“The company is already facing backlash when it comes to its decision to film in Xinjiang,” Enos said. “Given the severe human rights violations that are taking place there, [there’re] between 1.8 million and 3 million Uighur Muslims held in political re-education camps there. They’re subject, in some cases, to torture. People have died while in prison.”

Enos continued, “we’ve seen ongoing developments of Uighur women being subject to forced sterilization and forced abortions. We’re just hearing absolutely horrific things coming out of Xinjiang.” (RELATED: Sterilization, Forced Abortion And Mandatory Birth Control: Inside China’s Xinjiang Province)

“I think it’s really shocking that Disney chose Xinjiang as opposed to any other equally beautiful place either inside of China or frankly speaking even outside of China,” she said.

