EXCLUSIVE: Mike Pence Won’t Rule Out Running For President In 2024

This is one of four parts of the Daily Caller’s exclusive interview with Mike Pence.

Vice President Mike Pence sat down for an exclusive interview with the Daily Caller on Thursday, where he didn’t rule out the possibility of running for president in 2024.

The Caller spoke with Pence during his Thursday trip to speak to cadets at the Virginia Military Institute. In response to whether he planned to lead the Republican Party after President Donald Trump leaves office in 2020 or 2024, Pence said he is confident Trump will win in November but hasn’t thought past the election. (EXCLUSIVE: Here’s What Mike Pence Thinks Of Joe Biden The Man, Not The Politician)

“I haven’t given any thought to anything beyond the election in 2020 because I think this election is so important to the life of the nation. I think this could well be one of the most important elections in the long and storied history of the United States, because we’re really deciding what path we will take,” Pence said.

“By winning in 2020, we have an opportunity to continue to take our nation on the path that President Trump set us on in 2016, so all of my energies, all of my focus is dedicated to that prospect, and we’ll let the future take care of itself,” he added. (RELATED: Nikki Haley Promoted As 2024 GOP ‘Frontrunner’ By Dallas County Republican Party)

Commentators across the political spectrum have speculated as to who will take the helm of the Republican Party after Trump and whether it will maintain its current populist course or return to more traditional conservative leanings.

Pence is one of many prominent Republicans thought to be considering a 2024 run, including Nebraska Sen. Ben Sasse, former South Carolina Gov. Niki Haley, Missouri Sen. Josh Hawley and Donald Trump Jr.

Pence told the Caller that the nation’s current coronavirus crisis must take precedent over fiscal responsibility.

“President Trump has made it clear: We believe providing additional direct support to families, providing additional support and extension of the kind of programs that have literally saved more than 50 million jobs…is absolutely essential to bring our economy all the way back,” Pence said. “That being said, once we find our way through this global pandemic in the second term of this President’s administration, we’re gonna roll our sleeves up. And, and look to, you know, restore fiscal responsibility to the federal budget.”

Pence also argued that having willing partners on Capitol Hill was essential to making any effort to cut spending, which they haven’t found among Democrats in the House.