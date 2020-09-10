Pelosi On Fires In California: ‘Mother Earth Is Angry’

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi blamed climate change for the wildfires in California during a Thursday MSNBC appearance.

Pelosi said “Mother Earth is angry,” when discussing the wildfires in California. “She’s telling us, whether she’s telling us with hurricanes on the Gulf Coast, fires in the West, whatever it is … the climate crisis is real and has an impact,” Pelosi continued.

A pyrotechnic device that was used in a gender reveal party sparked a massive wildfire in San Bernardino California burnt over 7,500 acres, officials said Monday morning. (RELATED: A Pyrotechnic Device Used During Gender Reveal Party Caused Massive California Wildfires, Officials Say)

There are currently other wildfires occurring across the West which Pelosi mentioned, including Washington, Oregon, and Montana. As of Thursday, there are at least eight reportedly dead in the fires on the West Coast, according to CNN. (RELATED: Obama: California’s Wildfires Are An Example Of How Climate Change Is ‘Changing Our Communities’)

The latest death was reported on Wednesday near Happy Camp, California.