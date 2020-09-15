REPORT: The Big 10 Has Voted To Play Football In The Fall

The Big 10 has reportedly held the vote to play football, and the vote has passed.

According to Jeff Potrykus, the vote to bring back football has occurred and the “votes are in.” He added, “Time for #Badgers fans and their pals across the league to celebrate.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Ladies and gentlemen, Big 10 football is back.

Nebraska president Ted Carter leaked news earlier that the B1G is set to announce it’s 2020 football plan today. This is confirmed. Polls are closed. Votes are in. Time for #Badgers fans and their pals across the league to celebrate. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 15, 2020

Also, #Badgers and B1G fans: We wrote recently (assuming others did as well) that you’re looking at an eight-game season in a nine-week window. And they’ll be in the running for a CFP berth. — Jeff Potrykus (@jaypo1961) September 15, 2020

It’s been a long war to save football, and it’s been a tough war to save football. That much is for sure. Nobody asked for this battle.

Nobody wanted a civil war in America’s greatest conference. All we wanted was to play football, but it was stolen away from us by Cowardly Kevin and other idiotic Big 10 leaders.

Well, we smashed the reverse button and the games are coming back.

I wish you could all see the smile on my face right now. I wish you could be next to me drinking a beer. I wish we could be together in-person for this moment.

That time will come down the road. Now, we wait for Cowardly Kevin to show his face, admit the B1G was wrong and announce the schedule.

I’m so damn proud to be a Big 10 man today.