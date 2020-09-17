Leo Terrell Defends Bill Barr: ‘You Know Why He’s Getting Flak? Because He’s White!’

Civil rights attorney Leo Terrell defended Attorney General Bill Barr against critics during a Thursday afternoon appearance on Fox News’ “Bill Hemmer Reports.”

Barr has come under fire after a Wednesday speech at Hillsdale University in which he criticized Black Lives Matter as “not interested in black lives.”

“They’re interested in props, a small number of blacks who are killed by police during conflicts with police — usually less than a dozen a year — who they can use as props to achieve a much broader political agenda,” Barr said in a clip played by Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer.

“He said a lot there,” Hemmer said, turning to Fox News contributor Geraldo Rivera first. “But that whole comment about props and African Americans, what did you make of that?”

“I think it was right on,” Rivera responded before calling Barr his “favorite person in the Trump administration.”

“He’s absolutely right about Black Lives Matter,” he continued. “Black Lives Matter doesn’t care about black lives, they care about black lives that are killed by cops.”

Rivera asked where the BLM “outrage” was at the black people “killed by other black people last weekend in Chicago.” (RELATED: Candace Owens: Violence Against Police ‘A Natural Progression Of The Left’s Increasingly Deranged Rhetoric’)

Terrell emphasized he has said the “exact same thing” said by Barr “maybe about 20 times.”

“You know why he’s getting flack?” he asked. “Because he’s white. I’ve said the exact same thing. Black Lives Matter does not care about black police officers. This is a Democratic playbook. We’ve got to stop this. It’s okay for a white person to say the same thing that a black person says … They don’t care about black-on-black crime or black police officers being killed. I applaud Bill Barr, period.”