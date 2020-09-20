Editorial

Nick Bosa Suffers Serious Leg Injury Against The Jets

Nick Bosa (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/NFL_DovKleiman/status/1307732828436795393)

David Hookstead Smoke Room Editor-in-Chief
San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa suffered a gruesome injury Sunday against the Jets.

It's hard to tell exactly what happened, but Bosa appeared to have his leg rolled up on. The star defensive end was immediately carted off of the field.

You can watch the play below.

Again, outside of it being a leg injury, which is obvious from the fact he grabbed it, it’s hard to tell exactly what happened.

What is very obvious is that it’s not good. Bosa was clearly in a ton of pain after the play.

Hopefully, it turns out to be nothing too serious, but I’m not overly optimistic after seeing how Bosa reacted.

He looked like he was in serious trouble.

Keep checking back for updates on Bosa’s status as we have them.