Nick Bosa Suffers Serious Leg Injury Against The Jets

San Francisco 49ers star Nick Bosa suffered a gruesome injury Sunday against the Jets.

It's hard to tell exactly what happened, but Bosa appeared to have his leg rolled up on. The star defensive end was immediately carted off of the field.

The cart is coming out for #49ers pass-rusher Nick Bosa, who went down with a lower leg injury. He immediately grabbed his knee. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 20, 2020

You can watch the play below.

Here’s the Nick Bosa injury play.pic.twitter.com/ipyH46WggR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) September 20, 2020

Again, outside of it being a leg injury, which is obvious from the fact he grabbed it, it’s hard to tell exactly what happened.

What is very obvious is that it’s not good. Bosa was clearly in a ton of pain after the play.

49ers DE Nick Bosa was carted off the field today with what appears to be a knee injury. pic.twitter.com/UD0evO3PBX — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 20, 2020

Hopefully, it turns out to be nothing too serious, but I’m not overly optimistic after seeing how Bosa reacted.

He looked like he was in serious trouble.

Nick Bosa is in pain. He tried to get up. And went right back down. This is a tough one. — Matt Maiocco (@MaioccoNBCS) September 20, 2020

Keep checking back for updates on Bosa’s status as we have them.